Jakarta Extends PSBB Transition Period to 21 December

Jakarta, MINA – The DKI Jakarta Provincial Government extend its Large-Scale Social Restriction (PSBB) for the Transition Period to a healthy, safe, and productive society for 14 days, starting from December 7 to December 21, 2020.

The Governor of Jakarta, Anies Baswedan said on Sunday that the decision was a precaution against a spike in COVID-19 cases.

“Based on the assessment from BNPB and FKM UI, we decided to extend the Transitional Period PSBB until December 21, 2020,” said Governor Anies in a written statement received by MINA.

The extension of the PSBB for the Transitional Period is based on the Decree of the Governor of DKI Jakarta Number 1193 of 2020 which also confirms that if there is a significant increase in new cases based on the results of monitoring and evaluation of the Task Force for Handling COVID-19, then the extension of the PSBB for the Transitional Period can be stopped through an emergency brake policy (emergency brake policy).

According to him, based on epidemiological data during the implementation of the PSBB for the Transition Period in the last two weeks, the condition of the Jakarta COVID-19 outbreak is still under control.

“We convey our appreciation to all people who for the past nine months have always been disciplined in enforcing Health protocols. In the future, we hope that this discipline will not only be maintained, but also become a joint movement to advise each other, remind each other to protect our neighbors, “said Anies.

He stated the percentage increase in the total positive confirmed cases began to show an upward trend over the past four weeks. On December 5, 2020, positive confirmed cases in Jakarta reached 142,630, an increase of 13.4 persen compared to the previous two weeks from 125,822 cases on November 21.

The DKI Jakarta Provincial Government noted that the increase in the percentage of positive confirmed cases began to occur since mid-November. Previous data recorded a decrease every two weeks.

“We note that positive confirmed cases in DKI Jakarta have started to increase after a joint leave and long weekend at the end of last October. During 23-29 November 2020, there were 410 family clusters with a total of 4,052 positive cases,” explained Governor Anies.

“The positive case findings represent 47.1% of the total positive cases we found in the same period. From June 4 to November 29, 2020, we recorded 5,662 family clusters with 53,163 confirmed positive cases, “he added.

“In general,” he said, “we all see an upward trend in active cases and new case findings in Jakarta, especially from the family cluster. Therefore, we ask the public to be more vigilant and disciplined with health protocols. ”

In addition, the DKI Jakarta Provincial Government also noted that the percentage of using daily isolation beds (inpatient rooms) and ICU rooms at 98 COVID-19 Referral Hospitals in DKI Jakarta has continued to increase over the past month. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)