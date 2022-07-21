Italy’s Premier Submits Resignation after Coalition Collapses

Select Language

Photo: Screenshot of Bloomberg.com

Rome, MINA – Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Thursday submitted his resignation to President Sergio Mattarella, acknowledging the end of his broad coalition after three key parties boycotted a crucial confidence vote on his leadership, Anadolu Agency reports.

The president acknowledged his resignation, a statement from his office said, adding that Draghi will remain in place to handle the “ordinary administration.”

The end of the 18-month-long government of the former central banker will most likely lead to an early election, which could take place on Oct. 2.

Mattarella will likely dissolve the chambers and could ask Draghi to remain in a caretaker capacity until a new government is formed after the election.

Although Draghi won a confidence vote in parliament on Wednesday, it was without the backing of key parties in his broad coalition.

During a heated debate in the Senate, it became clear that the right-wing League and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia were not keen to remain in government with the 5-Star Movement that triggered the crisis. All the three parties refused to take part in the vote. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

