Israeli Waste Dangerous for Palestinian Environment

Glasgow, MINA – Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh emphasized that Israeli colonial settlements and their wastes are dangerous for the Palestinian environment.

“Israel’s colonial actions targeting land, trees and water resources, we call for an immediate cessation of these attacks. Around 2.5 million trees have been uprooted since 1967,” said PM Shtayyeh at the World Leaders’ Summit on Climate Change or COP26 in 2021 on Monday in Glasgow, Scotland, as quoted from Wafa.

“In addition, Israel annually steals 600 million cubic meters from Palestinian water reservoirs causing marine resources to die, as well as threatening to drain them, and limit Palestinians’ access to its shores,” he added.

In addition, PM Shtayyeh said Palestine is one of the leading countries that are preparing its national plans for climate adaptation.

“Ten years ago, we adopted the Palestine Greening Programme, planted thousands of trees and established a program to generate energy from solid waste and solar energy,” he explained.

“We are working with international partners, Palestine is making great efforts in wastewater treatment and renewable energy. For this to work, the Palestinian people must control their land and water along with their national and natural resources,” continued Shtayyeh closing his presentation. (T/RE1)

