Israeli Warplanes Target Civilian Housing in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Israeli warplanes destroyed the Palestine Tower, a 14-story residential building in the Al-Rimal neighborhood of Gaza City on Saturday night, reducing it to rubble.

As quoted from Wafa, Israeli warplanes launched at least six missiles, razing them to the ground and leaving residents homeless.

The destruction of the Palestinian Towers is yet another episode in Israel’s ongoing assault on Gaza since early morning, which has so far left at least 232 Palestinians dead, most of them civilians, and around 1,697 others injured.

Previously, the Palestinian Islamic resistance movement, Hamas, launched Operation Aqsa Flood, a military attack by infiltrating the southern areas of Israel bordering the Gaza Strip.

The fighters attacked the Israeli military and civilians, kidnapping soldiers and citizens as hostages. More than 5,000 rockets were fired from the blockaded Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military responded to attacks by Hamas and other resistance groups by immediately carrying out massive air strikes on the blockaded Gaza Strip. (T/RE1/P2)

