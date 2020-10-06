Israeli Warplanes Attack Hamas Post

Gaza, MINA – Israeli warplanes bombed a field control post in the eastern governorate of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, Monday night in response to a missile attack fired by Hamas.

Local sources quoted by Safa as reported, an unmanned combat aircraft fired missiles at the location.

According to the source, there were no reports of casualties as a result of the aircraft bombing attacks.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Israeli occupation army announced that a military aircraft attacked Hamas military sites in the southern Gaza Strip.

The military also claimed a bomb attack in response to a missile launch from the Gaza Strip earlier that night. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)