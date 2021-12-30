Israeli War Minister Rewards PA Officials after Abbas Visit in His House

Ramallah, MINA – After hosting Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas at his home yesterday, Israeli War Minister Benny Gantz announced “measures and facilities” in an attempt to “strengthen the Palestinian Authority and help it economically” in order to enhance security coordination with the occupation forces.

According to the Hebrew newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, Gantz stated that he decided to increase the number of VIP permits for PA officials, as well as increase the number of special permits for them with the ability to enter all the occupied Palestinian territories with their car.

The Israeli Minister of War stated that he decided to expedite the payment of part of the taxes, amounting to one hundred million shekels.

He also pledged to provide more facilities later, in addition to other projects that will help the Palestinian Authority in collecting hundreds of millions of shekels.

It’s noteworthy that Abbas had visited Gantz at his home to discuss a number of security issues.

Gantz’s office said in a statement that during the meeting, “various security and civil issues were discussed, while the meeting lasted about two and a half hours.”

Gantz told the president of the Palestinian Authority that he intends to continue to strengthen confidence-building measures, stressing the common interest in strengthening security coordination, maintaining security stability and preventing “terror and violence.”

Hebrew media reported that the head of the Palestinian General Intelligence Service, Majed Faraj, and Minister of Civil Affairs Hussein al-Sheikh attended the Abbas-Gantz meeting, and the two sides exchanged gifts. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)