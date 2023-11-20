Israeli Tanks Attack Indonesian Hospital in Gaza, Eight Martyrs

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation artillery troops fired on the 3rd floor of the Indonesian Hospital (RSI) in Gaza Palestine, at least 8 people were martyred, Al-Jazeera reported on Monday.

Staff at one of the largest hospitals in northern Gaza requested urgent help from the UN and the Red Cross, after Israeli forces surrounded the medical facility and bombarded the area.

At least two doctors at the hospital were also injured in repeated attacks.

The medical team told Al Jazeera that the hospital was targeted overnight Gaza time without prior warning.

Previously, one of Al-Jazeera’s correspondents in Gaza, Safwat al-Kahout, said it looked like Israeli troops would repeat what happened at al-Shifa Hospital, and would also occupy the Indonesian Hospital.

Power was cut at the hospital after its generator was hit, forcing medics to operate on patients using mobile phone lights, even as the bombing continued.

In addition to around 150 injured patients being treated in hospitals and around 100 medical workers, thousands of Palestinians are also taking shelter in hospitals after being forced to flee due to Israeli bombing.

To date, there are 3 Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (Mer-C) volunteers from Indonesia who remain at RSI to continue helping Palestinians. It is not yet known what the condition of the three Indonesian volunteers from the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) Network and the Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School network throughout Indonesia are. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)