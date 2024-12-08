Israeli Shelling Destroys Water Pumps, Generator in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Gaza Municipality spokesman Hosni Mahna announced that Israeli shelling of the Sheikh Radwan pool and its surrounding area in the northern part of the city has destroyed 4 of the 5 water pumps, along with the backup generator, Palinfo reported.

In a press statement on Sunday, Mahna pointed to the sudden collapse of concrete in the pool’s structure, warning that this threatens the operation of the pumps and could lead to a total collapse in the area.

The municipality spokesman explained that working inside the pool and its facilities poses a danger to the lives of municipal employees due to fears of a widespread collapse and potential total failure.

He stressed that the overflow of contaminated water from the pool poses a serious risk of drowning for residents in the surrounding area, noting that engineering teams confirmed the real danger of the concrete floor and pump room collapsing if immediate intervention is not carried out.

Mahna added that the lack of fuel and equipment hampers the operation of external pumps and repairs to damages, noting that the occupation army has destroyed 85% of the Gaza Municipality’s equipment since the war began.

The spokesman urged international organizations to intervene to address the crisis, stop the war, and provide the municipality with the necessary fuel and equipment.

Previously, the Gaza Municipality had warned in previous statements about the risk of sewage leaks into the reservoirs adjacent to the Sheikh Radwan pond, pointing out that sewage overflows in various areas of the city due to rain, amid the disruption and damage to its network by the Israeli occupation.

The rainfall in the Gaza Strip has exacerbated the city’s sewage problem due to the destruction of the city’s infrastructure by the Israeli occupation during the months of the ongoing war since October 2023. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)