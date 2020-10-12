Israeli Settlers Burn Hundreds of Olive Trees with Molotov

Ramallah, MINA – An Illegal Jewish settler on Friday threw Molotov cocktails which then burned hundreds of lush olive trees in the village of Safa, west of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

According to the SAFA news agency, a settler threw Molotov cocktails at Palestinian-owned olive groves in the western region of the village of Safa which burned hundreds of trees.

The fire raged for more than three hours after Israeli occupation forces prevented local residents and landowners, whose gardens were located behind a separation wall, from entering the area to extinguish the flames and save trees.

However, after the flames began to spread towards the illegal Kfar Ha’oranim settlement, the Israeli occupation authorities used aircraft to control the flames.

The same thing is often done by illegal Jewish settlers. Many olive trees belonging to Palestinians are burned, uprooted, and even poisoned with their chemical fertilizers. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)