Israeli Police Patrol Car Shot in Ramallah

Ramallah, MINA – An Israeli police patrol car was shot by an unknown person on Sunday night in the Al-Jarish green line area in Ramalah, West Bank.

According to the Yediot Aharonot website, no police personnel were injured, while the patrol car was damaged.

Israeli police are looking for suspects, while the circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

The incident occurred hours after the burial of the bodies of three Palestinians in the city, who died yesterday by unidentified bullets.

Tensions have risen as Israeli occupation plans will annex most of the West Bank. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)