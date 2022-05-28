Israeli PM: “Flag March” to Passes East Jerusalem

Jerusalem, MINA – Ignoring warnings of serious repercussions and violence, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett decided not to change the route of the controversial flag march that will pass through occupied East Jerusalem, Anadolu Agency reported Saturday.

A statement from Bennett’s office said the Prime Minister spoke by telephone with Minister of Public Security, Omer Barlev, Israeli police chief Kobi Shabtai and other security officials to finalize preparations for Sunday’s flag march as planned.

Bennett said, like last year the march will end in the courtyard of the Al-Buraq Wall or the Western Wall and will not pass through the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

The annual flag march, which celebrates Israel’s capture of the Old City in the 1967 Middle East war, is expected to pass through the Bab Al-Amud area (Damascus Gate area) and East Jerusalem’s Old City.

The Islamist resistance movement Hamas has previously warned Israel that a march through Jerusalem’s Old City risks another war. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)