Israeli Occupation Warships Target Unarmed Palestinian Fishermen Offshore Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation warships opened fire at fishermen’s boats offshore Gaza City on Thursday, September 8, 2022, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reported.

Local Palestinian sources reported that the occupation warships fired at the Palestinian fishermen while fishing offshore Gaza, but no injuries were recorded.

It is noteworthy that the occupation forces are chasing the Palestinian fishermen working offshore Gaza Strip, and assaulting them on a continuous and daily basis by shooting, seizing and destroying their boats and equipment and arresting them.

The Palestinian Al-Mezan Center for Human Rights documented, in a report issued in April of this year, 97 Israeli violations against Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of 2022.

Since the beginning of 2022, the Palestinian Center for Human Rights has documented the injury of (19) fishermen, and the arrest of (44) others, including (6) children, two of whom are still in detention. The occupation also seizes (18) fishing boats and dozens of fishermen’s equipment. (LKG/RE1)

