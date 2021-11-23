Israeli Occupation Vehicles Demolish Palestinian House and Bulldoze Long Road
Nablus, MINA – Israeli occupation vehicles om Tuesday demolished a house in the Beta neighborhood, south of Hebron, while razing a road that leads to Nablus.
Local sources reported that the occupation mechanisms demolished a house belonging to the Palestinian citizen Ali Hamada, in the Ma’in neighborhood, east of Yatta, under the pretext of building without a permit, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reported.
They explained that the house, which has an area of 140 square meters, is ready for housing, and the occupation had previously notified it of demolition along with a number of houses and facilities in that area.
In Nablus, the occupation forces bulldozed the paved road that leads to Khallet al-Dalia, northwest of the city.
Local sources said that the occupation bulldozers, with the support of military forces, bulldozed the 500-meter-long road. (L-K-G/RE1)
Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)