Israeli Occupation Vehicles Demolish Palestinian House and Bulldoze Long Road

Nablus, MINA – Israeli occupation vehicles om Tuesday demolished a house in the Beta neighborhood, south of Hebron, while razing a road that leads to Nablus.

Local sources reported that the occupation mechanisms demolished a house belonging to the Palestinian citizen Ali Hamada, in the Ma’in neighborhood, east of Yatta, under the pretext of building without a permit, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reported.

They explained that the house, which has an area of ​​140 square meters, is ready for housing, and the occupation had previously notified it of demolition along with a number of houses and facilities in that area.

In Nablus, the occupation forces bulldozed the paved road that leads to Khallet al-Dalia, northwest of the city.

Local sources said that the occupation bulldozers, with the support of military forces, bulldozed the 500-meter-long road. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)