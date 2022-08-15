Israeli Occupation Reveals Cost of Damage of Its Aggression on Gaza

Gaza, MINA – A discussion took place in the Finance Committee within the Israeli Knesset on Monday, that the damage caused by the recent aggression on the Gaza Strip, directly and indirectly, amounted to 300 million shekels, equivalent to 91 million US dollars.

According to the Hebrew newspaper “Maariv” website, 222 cases of direct damage were recorded in the Gaza cover (Israeli settlements around Gaza), including 84 in Ashkelon, 66 in Sudirot, and 72 in other regions.

Among the overall are 114 damages to buildings, and 97 to vehicles, and the tax authority has compensated more than 60%. Within a month, everyone will be completed.

On Friday, 5 August, the Israeli occupation launched its aggression on Gaza, which resulted in the murder of 36 Palestinians, including 11 children and 4 women, and the wounding of 311 since the beginning of the aggression. In response, Palestinian resistance in Gaza fired hundreds of missiles toward Israeli settlements. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)