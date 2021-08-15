Israeli Occupation Reopens Erez Crossing in Gaza to Avoid Possible Escalation

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli government announced on Saturday, the opening of the Erez Crossing (Beit Hanoun), as it granted permits to merchants and businessmen from the Gaza Strip to enter the country through the crossing for the first time since 18 months.

According to Times of Israel newspaper, the Israeli army announced that 1,350 permits had been granted to Palestinians to enter and pass into Israel from the Gaza Strip on the condition that they recover or be vaccinated against the Coronavirus. In addition, Israel will allow more imports and exports through the Kerem Shalom crossing.

Israel has severely restricted the entry of goods into Gaza following the 11-day aggression on the city last May, saying it would only expand the range of products allowed into Gaza if Hamas released Israel soldiers in its custody.

However, the Military Coordinator of Israeli Government Activities said that starting Sunday, it will allow the import of transportation and communications equipment, as well as humanitarian infrastructure materials in Gaza such as sanitation and water equipment. He added that the entry of these equipment is conditional on the continuation of security stability in the region.

In May, the Israeli occupation waged aggression on the Gaza Strip. It was the most intense bombing, resulting in hundreds of Palestinian murdered and injured. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)