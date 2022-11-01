Israeli Occupation Navy Attack, Detain Four Palestinian Fishermen Offshore Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation warships detained on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, four Palestinian fishermen and confiscated two boats while fishing offshore Gaza City, MINA Contributor in Palestine reports.

Local Palestinian humanitarian sources said that the occupation warships attacked at two o’clock this morning the Palestinian fishermen’s boats offshore northern Gaza, detained 4 fishermen, and confiscated their small boats.

The sources added that the detained fishermen are Zayed Zaki Taroush, Ragab Khal Abu Ryala, Abdul Rahman Tawfiq Abu Riyala, and Mohammad Tolba.

The Israeli warships renewed their attacks on the fishermen and opened fire this morning towards the fishermen’s boats in the Rafah Sea, south of the Gaza Strip, without announcing any injuries. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)