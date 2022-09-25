Israeli Occupation Impose Full Closure on West Bank, Gaza for Jewish Holidays

LlWest Bank, MINA – Israeli authorities om Sunday announced that a full closure will be imposed on the West Bank and the Gaza Strip crossings for the Jewish holidays, starting afternoon until Tuesday midnight.

Israeli police intensified security measures in occupied Jerusalem, deploying thousands of police troops and border guards and placing roadblocks and military checkpoints in occupied Jerusalem city, particularly in and around the Old City and on roads leading to the al-Aqsa mosque, Wafa reported.

Police forces also intensified their presence at gates leading to the al-Aqsa mosque and imposed severe restrictions on the entry of Palestinians to the mosque.

The Israeli police reportedly made calls for settlers to take arms while attending services in synagogues during the Jewish New Year, particularly in Jerusalem city. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)