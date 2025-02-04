SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israel Steps up Demolition of Palestinian Buildings

sajadi Editor : Widi

41 minutes ago

4 Views

<p> Israeli policemen stand guard as a bulldozer of the Israeli authorities demolishes the home of Palestinian citizen of Israel, in the city of Lod, February 10, 2015. The house was built with the help of family members and neighbours who donated money to help the single mother and her four children. The house was built on a family owned land, but without permission from the Israeli authorities. Palestinian citizens of Israel can hardly attain building permits due to Israel's discriminative criterions.</p>

West Bank, MINA – Israel has stepped up demolition orders against Palestinian buildings and other facilities in the occupied West Bank and inside the occupied state under the pretext that they were built without construction permits, the Palestine Information Center reported.

The Israeli occupation forces recently ordered the demolition of seven homes in the village of Furush Beit Dajan east of Nablus as part of an unprecedented demolition campaign, according to the head of the village council, Tawfiq Hajj Mohammed.

In the village of Taquu south of Bethlehem, Israeli bulldozers have demolished a two-story house belonging to brothers Usama and Tayseer Sulaiman. A total siege was imposed on the area and residents are prohibited from approaching it while the demolition is taking place.

Meanwhile, a Palestinian was forced to demolish his own house in Wadi Ara in the occupied state to avoid paying exorbitant fines.

In Sur Baher village south of Jerusalem, the Al-Taqwa Mosque was demolished by the occupation regime last Wednesday.

The regime also demolished the Hamza Mosque in Jenin refugee camp, the Palestinian Ministry of Endowments said, adding that the practice violates international laws and conventions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that the demolition of mosques by Israel constitutes a serious violation of the Palestinian people and their religious sanctities.

East of Bethlehem, the occupation forces raided the village of An-Noa’man and issued demolition orders for 45 homes, in an attempt to demolish the entire village.

Jamal Al-Daraawi, head of the village council, confirmed that the orders aim to forcibly transfer Palestinian residents before their lands are annexed by the Israeli municipality in occupied Jerusalem.

The Israeli military court, Al-Daraawi added, imposed a property tax on every home in the village a year and a half ago.

The Israeli occupation authorities have also demolished the homes of Bedouin villagers in the Negev village of Al-Araqib for the 235th time in another attempt to displace the villagers.

Israel demolished at least 8,765 Palestinian facilities, including 3,107 agricultural buildings and 2,725 homes, in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem between January 2010 and January 2025, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

The demolition campaign is not only intended to forcibly displace Palestinians from their homes, but also aims to break the resolve of the Palestinian people and their legitimate resistance to the Israeli occupation. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

