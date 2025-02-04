SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Soldiers Abduct 15 Palestinians in the West Bank

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

4 Views

West Bank, MINA – On Monday night, Israeli occupation forces abducted 15 Palestinians, including a child, during raids in various areas of the occupied West Bank.

The official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, confirmed that the arrests by Israeli soldiers were concentrated in East Jerusalem, Ramallah, Tubas, and Tulkarem.

The occupation forces raided the town of Silwad, located east of Ramallah in the central West Bank, breaking into several commercial establishments and detaining a 15-year-old boy.

Social media activists released footage showing Israeli soldiers dragging a blindfolded boy.

Also Read: Israel Continues to Obstruct Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Despite Ceasefire

A Palestinian broadcaster reported that the Israeli forces abducted 11 civilians from the Shuafat refugee camp in northeastern East Jerusalem, in addition to raiding several commercial shops.

In the northern West Bank, Israeli soldiers abducted two Palestinians from Tulkarem and one from the Far’a refugee camp in the southern city of Tubas, according to Wafa.

On January 21, the Israeli occupation forces launched an attack on the city of Jenin and its refugee camp, killing at least 26 Palestinians. This assault was subsequently extended to the city of Tulkarem, where at least three Palestinians were martyred. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesian Hospital’s 24-Hour Emergency Services in Gaza Reopened

 

Tagccupied West Bank Israeli abductors

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Israeli Soldiers Abduct 15 Palestinians in the West Bank

  • 2 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Impose Full Closure on West Bank, Gaza for Jewish Holidays

  • Sunday, 25 September 2022 - 21:29 WIB
Europe

TURKEY CONDEMNS NEW ISRAELI SETTLEMENT EXPANSION PLANS

  • Saturday, 31 January 2015 - 16:07 WIB
Articles

ISRAELI INSANITY, PROPAGANDA AND THE WORLD’S SHARED DELUSION

  • Friday, 5 September 2014 - 14:03 WIB
Load More
International

Gaza’s Healthcare System Could to Take 12 Years to Recover:Experts

  • Monday, 3 February 2025 - 09:36 WIB
Israeli Airstrike (photo: Anadolu)
Palestine

Israeli Attacks on Gaza Injury Seven Palestinians, Despite Ceasefire

  • Monday, 3 February 2025 - 10:14 WIB
Indonesia

Age-Based Social Media Restrictions to be Enforced in Indonesia Soon

  • Sunday, 2 February 2025 - 16:54 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Military Attack Continues in Jenin, 12 Palestinian Martyrs

  • Sunday, 2 February 2025 - 14:59 WIB
Israeli Occupation Forces (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Violates Ceasefire again by Killing Palestinian in Southern Gaza

  • 17 hours ago
palestinian-olive-farm-burning-burin-village-near-nablus-yitzhar-settlement
Palestine

Israeli Illegal Settlers Burn a Mosque in Occupied West Bank

  • Sunday, 2 February 2025 - 21:56 WIB
Palestine

Jewish Extremists Burn Mosque in the Arab Community of Al-Mleihat, Jericho

  • Monday, 3 February 2025 - 09:17 WIB
America

Canada Responds to Trump, Imposes 25 Percent Tariff on U.S. Products

  • Monday, 3 February 2025 - 09:40 WIB
International

Qatar Calls for Hamas dan Israel to Start of 2nd Phase of Gaza Ceasefire Negotiations

  • Monday, 3 February 2025 - 12:07 WIB
Hamas Hands over Israeli Captives in Gaza to Red Cross (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Hands over Three Israeli Captives in Gaza to Red Cross

  • Saturday, 1 February 2025 - 22:26 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us