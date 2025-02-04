Israeli Soldiers Abduct 15 Palestinians in the West Bank

West Bank, MINA – On Monday night, Israeli occupation forces abducted 15 Palestinians, including a child, during raids in various areas of the occupied West Bank.

The official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, confirmed that the arrests by Israeli soldiers were concentrated in East Jerusalem, Ramallah, Tubas, and Tulkarem.

The occupation forces raided the town of Silwad, located east of Ramallah in the central West Bank, breaking into several commercial establishments and detaining a 15-year-old boy.

Social media activists released footage showing Israeli soldiers dragging a blindfolded boy.

Also Read: Israel Continues to Obstruct Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Despite Ceasefire

A Palestinian broadcaster reported that the Israeli forces abducted 11 civilians from the Shuafat refugee camp in northeastern East Jerusalem, in addition to raiding several commercial shops.

In the northern West Bank, Israeli soldiers abducted two Palestinians from Tulkarem and one from the Far’a refugee camp in the southern city of Tubas, according to Wafa.

On January 21, the Israeli occupation forces launched an attack on the city of Jenin and its refugee camp, killing at least 26 Palestinians. This assault was subsequently extended to the city of Tulkarem, where at least three Palestinians were martyred. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesian Hospital’s 24-Hour Emergency Services in Gaza Reopened