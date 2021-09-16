Israeli Occupation Forces Wound Palestinian Student in Bethlehem

Gaza, MINA – A Palestinian student was wounded today, Thursday, by a rubber-coated metal bullet, during confrontations with the Israeli occupation forces around a school east of Bethlehem.

Local sources reported that confrontations erupted with the occupation forces, which deployed in large numbers in the vicinity of the school since the morning, which led to a state of fear among the students, and obstructed the educational process.

According to local sources, the Israeli occupation forces fired live bullets, tear gas and sound bombs at the students, wounding one of them with a rubber-coated metal bullet, MINA’s Contributor reported.

It is noteworthy that the Israeli occupation forces deploy deliberately daily in that area around schools and provoke the students, which leads to the outbreak of confrontations in the area. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)