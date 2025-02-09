Israeli Occupation Forces Start Withdrawing from Netzarim Corridor in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation Forces have begun withdrawing from the Netzarim Corridor in the Gaza Strip as part of a ceasefire deal with the Palestinian group Hamas, Israeli public broadcaster reported on Sunday, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

The troop withdrawal is expected to be completed today, KAN reported.

The Netzarim Corridor was established by the Israeli army to separate the Gaza Strip into a northern and southern area and prevent displaced Palestinians from returning home.

This comes after Israel and Hamas completed their fifth swap on Saturday with three Israeli prisoners released in exchange for 183 Palestinian prisoners. []

Also Read: Released Israeli Hostages Thank Hamas

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)