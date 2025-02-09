SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Occupation Forces Start Withdrawing from Netzarim Corridor in Gaza

Israeli tanks and APC’s gather by the Israeli – Lebanese border. Amid Israel’s escalating campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon on September 30, 2024. [Erik Marmor/Getty Images]
Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation Forces have begun withdrawing from the Netzarim Corridor in the Gaza Strip as part of a ceasefire deal with the Palestinian group Hamas, Israeli public broadcaster reported on Sunday, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

The troop withdrawal is expected to be completed today, KAN reported.

The Netzarim Corridor was established by the Israeli army to separate the Gaza Strip into a northern and southern area and prevent displaced Palestinians from returning home.

This comes after Israel and Hamas completed their fifth swap on Saturday with three Israeli prisoners released in exchange for 183 Palestinian prisoners. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

News Channel

About Us