Israel Launches Limited Ground Operation in Gaza as Airstrikes Continue

Gaza – Israeli occupation announced on Wednesday that its military had begun a limited ground operation in the Gaza Strip, while ongoing airstrikes resulted in further Palestinian casualties, Palestine Chronicle reported.

According to an Israeli army statement, the operation aims to expand its defensive perimeter and establish a dividing line between the northern and southern parts of Gaza. The statement also noted that Israeli forces had advanced along the central Netzarim axis, extending their control in the region.

Additionally, the Golani Brigade will be deployed in the southern region, preparing for future operations inside Gaza.

Israeli forces had previously controlled the Netzarim area but withdrew following the ceasefire agreement that took effect on January 19. Earlier today, Israeli media reported that parts of Salah al-Din Street near Netzarim had been closed by the army.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority stated that foreign forces authorized to inspect the Netzarim axis had left the area a day earlier. Israeli Channel 14 reported that while the army had partially entered the Netzarim axis, it had not yet established full control.

Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz announced that evacuations from combat zones in Gaza would begin soon, urging residents to “voluntarily emigrate.” He also warned of unprecedented military action against Hamas if the group did not comply with a US proposal to release all prisoners.

The Israeli military has issued evacuation orders for Beit Hanoun in the north, as well as Khuza’a, Abasan al-Kabira, and al-Jadidah in Khan Yunis, in the south. The United Nations confirmed that thousands of people have been displaced due to these orders.

As Israeli forces expand their operations, airstrikes on Gaza have continued for a second consecutive day. Over 50 Palestinians, including many women and children, have been killed in the latest wave of attacks.

Medical sources told Al Jazeera that since dawn yesterday, Israeli airstrikes have killed at least 451 Palestinians. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

