Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Palestinian Girl in Ramallah

Ramallah, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces killed today, Monday, a Palestinian girl in Beituniya, west of Ramallah, MINA Contributor in Palestine reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that a Palestinian girl, Sanaa Altal, 19, from Hebron, was killed after being shot in the head by the Israeli occupation soldiers during their storming of Beituniya.

The occupation forces fired live bullets directly at a vehicle the girl was traveling in, killing her and seriously wounding a young man in Beitunia at dawn today.

The occupation army said that its soldiers shot two Palestinians inside a vehicle, and according to medical sources, the wounds of one of them were described as serious and the other moderately. (LKG/RE1)

