Select Language

Latest
-111 min. agoTurkiye Arrest Person Behind Istanbul Blast
-101 min. agoIOF Demolish Three Palestinian Houses in Bethlehem
-97 min. agoIsraeli Occupation Forces Kill Palestinian Girl in Ramallah
-79 min. agoHow Did Propeth's Companions Make the Quran as Guide of Life?
-76 min. agoJokowi and Joe Biden Hold Bilateral Meetings in Bali
Slideshow

Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Palestinian Girl in Ramallah

Israeli Occupation Forces (photo: M Shaaban/MINA)

Ramallah, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces killed today, Monday, a Palestinian girl in Beituniya, west of Ramallah, MINA Contributor in Palestine reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that a Palestinian girl, Sanaa Altal, 19, from Hebron, was killed after being shot in the head by the Israeli occupation soldiers during their storming of Beituniya.

The occupation forces fired live bullets directly at a vehicle the girl was traveling in, killing her and seriously wounding a young man in Beitunia at dawn today.

The occupation army said that its soldiers shot two Palestinians inside a vehicle, and according to medical sources, the wounds of one of them were described as serious and the other moderately. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news