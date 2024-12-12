Israeli Occupation Forces Frequently Targets Indonesian Hospital in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The director of the Indonesian Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, Marwan Sultan, said that the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) targeted the hospital several times despite the presence of patients and medical staff inside it, which led to the injury of six patients, Palinfo reported.

Sultan confirmed in press statements on Wednesday that the IOF targeted the hospital’s fuel generators and the staff who were trying to repair them, pointing out that there is a pregnant woman injured in her neck and the hospital cannot provide adequate care for her, noting that she is now in the seventh month of pregnancy.

“We are appealing for her transfer from the hospital,” he said.

Sultan confirmed the scarcity of medicines, food, and water supplies in the hospital due to the ongoing Israeli siege.

“We appealed to international organizations to provide protection for patients and medical staff, but the Israeli occupation government is not responding,” he said.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday that 60 wounded people in the Indonesian Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip are facing the risk of death due to food and water shortages.

The Ministry explained that the humanitarian situation inside the hospital has become extremely dangerous, as the wounded lack basic needs, which increases their suffering in light of the difficult conditions imposed by the IOF.

It called on all concerned parties and humanitarian organizations to intervene immediately to provide the live-saving aid to save the lives of the patients and wounded. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)