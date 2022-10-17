Israeli Occupation Forces Detain Three Palestinian Citizens in Bethlehem

Bethlehem, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces detained on Monday three Palestinian citizens from the town of Husan, west of Bethlehem, MINA Contributor in Palestine reports.

Local Palestinian sources reported that the occupation forces stopped a Palestinian vehicle in the Al-Shorfa area in Husan, and detained the three Palestinian young men who were inside, Khalil Raafat Hamamra, Hassan Ali Hassan Hamamra, and Tariq Murad Mahmoud Hamamra.

It’s noteworthy that the cities of the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem wetness on a daily basis arbitrary arrests by the Israeli occupation forces against Palestinian citizens. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)