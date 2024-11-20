Israeli Occupation Forces Continue Large-scale Military Onslaught on Jenin City

Jenin, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces continue their onslaught on the city of Jenin and its camp for the second day in a row, Wafa reported.

Local sources reported that the occupation forces detained several Palestinians from the city of Jenin and its camp at dawn on Wednesday.

They added that the occupation forces raided a large number of citizens’ homes in the Jenin camp and detained a number of them, including a woman, while conducting a field investigation inside their homes.

As the aggression on Jenin entered its second day, the occupation sent military reinforcements accompanied by bulldozers to the city of Jenin and the outskirts of its camp, while violent confrontations continued in the eastern neighborhood and neighborhoods of the camp.

The occupation bulldozers destroyed the power lines, which led to a complete power outage in the city of Jenin since dawn today.

In Jenin camp, the occupation soldiers turned some homes into military points, especially in the neighborhoods of Abdullah Azzam and Joura al-Dhahab, while drones continued to fly.

The occupation forces also destroyed parts of the municipality stadium in the eastern neighborhood of the city of Jenin and bulldozed the schools street.

The Jenin Education Directorate announced the suspension of public and private schools and their conversion to electronic schools in the city of Jenin and its camp, due to the ongoing aggression.

The number of slain Palestinians since yesterday has risen to five, according to medical sources. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)