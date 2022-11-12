Israeli Occupation Forces Attack Palestinians Hunting Birds in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces fired on Saturday tear gas canisters at Palestinians while they were hunting for birds in the eastern Gaza Strip, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reported.

Palestinian local sources reported that the occupation forces fired tear gas canisters at Palestinian bird hunters in the “Sarij” area, east of Khan Yunis governorate in Gaza, but no injuries were reported.

On a daily basis, the Israeli occupation forces attack Palestinian farmers and workers on their lands near the Gaza border and prevent them from practicing their work. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)