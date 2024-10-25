Israeli Occupation Army Detains Palestinians at Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army detained dozens of Palestinians who were evacuated from the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Jabalia, northern Gaza, after attacking the facility on Friday morning and forcing them to strip down to their boxer shorts and gather in an open area in the cold weather.

Several medical staff members were injured when the Israeli army again targeted the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, with artillery shelling and gunfire, and soldiers later stormed the health facility, damaging its critical life-saving equipment.

The Israeli army also bombed the hospital’s main oxygen station, rendering it inoperable, medical sources told Anadolu Agency.

Images shared by right-wing Israelis on Telegram show the detained Palestinians after they have been stripped, as well as others forced to evacuate.

Right-wing Channel 14 host Yinon Magal commented on a photo of detainees, writing, “Surrender or death, Jabalia.”

On another image depicting forced displacement, Magal added, “Givati (an Israeli army brigade) empties Jabalia.”

Channel 12 political correspondent Amit Segal also shared a photo of detainees assembled in an open area, describing them as “terrorism suspects” and claiming that they had taken refuge in Jabalia’s Kamal Adwan Hospital, which is currently surrounded by the Israeli army.

The Israeli military did not specify the number of Palestinians detained in Jabalia or where they were transferred. The army also announced the evacuation of 45,000 residents from the area.

In a statement, the army said its forces “are operating in the area of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Jabalia, based on intelligence information regarding the presence of terrorists and terrorist infrastructure in the area.”

Segal also shared images on Telegram showing extensive damage to residential buildings in Jabalia along with Palestinians being forced to evacuate on foot.

The images show hundreds of women and children walking between destroyed buildings, passing Israeli tanks and bulldozers.

In at least two photos, Israeli tanks appear alongside the road where forcibly displaced Palestinian civilians are walking.

Women are seen carrying bags and holding their children, while an armed Israeli soldier watches from beside a tank.

Israeli forces laid siege in the north about three weeks ago, attacking from air and ground, surrounding hospitals and refugee shelters, and ordering residents to head south.

Hospitals in the area have either stopped providing medical services or are hardly operating because of the offensive.

Israel has continued a devastating offensive on Gaza since an attack in October of last year by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 42,800 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 100,500 others injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the territory’s entire population amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)