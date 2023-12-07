Israeli Occupation Admit 10 of Its Officers and Soldiers Killed in Gaza within 24 hour (photo: special)

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army announced the killing of another officer in fighting in the northern Gaza Strip, bringing the number of soldiers and officers killed to 10 in 24 hours, Quds Press reported on Thursday.

However, the military spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, Abu Ubaida, previously indicated that the death toll of the occupying troops was much higher than announced.

Al-Qassam Brigades also broadcast scenes of confrontation and fighting with occupying forces in the area attacked in the Al-Shujaiya neighborhood, east of the Gaza Strip.

For 61 days, the Israeli occupation army, with the support of the United States and mercenaries, launched an aggression against the Gaza Strip that has claimed the lives of more than 16,000 Palestinians and injured more than 42,000 people, most of them children and women, in addition to massive infrastructure damage and an unprecedented humanitarian disaster. (T/RE1/P2)

