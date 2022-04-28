Israeli Naval Arrests 6 Palestinian Fishermen Gaza Sea

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli naval forces arrested, at dawn today, Wednesday, 6 unarmed Palestinian fishermen in the sea of ​​Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reports.

The Union of Palestinian Fishermen’s Committees stated that the occupation navy arrested the fishermen at dawn while they were sailing north of the sea of ​​the city of Rafah.

They are Mahmoud Nabil Al-Bardawil, Mohammad Asa’id Abu Batn, Khalil Ayman Al-Bardawil, Mohammad Ayman Al-Bardawil, Mohammad Ibrahim Al-Bardawil and Ibrahim Howishel Abu Adwan.

The union explained in a brief statement that the Israeli navy arrested the fishermen and confiscated their boats and took them to an unknown destination, indicating that their arrest came after the Israeli gunboats opened fire at them. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)