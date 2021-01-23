Israeli Military Fire at Palestinian Farmers

Gaza, MINA – Israeli military forces stationed at military towers along the border, east of the city, opened fire on farmers tending their crops in the al-Fakhari area of ​​the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army was targeting Palestinian farmers east of the town of Khan Younis in the besieged southern Gaza Strip, according to a WAFA correspondent.

Israeli military forced the farmers to flee. Fourteen years after Israel’s “disengagement” from Gaza, Israel has not completely disengaged from Gaza.

Israel still maintains control over land borders, access to the sea and air space. Two million Palestinians live in the Gaza Strip, which has been the target of Israel’s punishing and crippling blockade of 12 years.

The repeated onslaught by Israel has left most of the infrastructure in the Gaza strip badly damaged. As many as 2 million residents of Gaza remain under “remote control” occupation and tight siege

The pressure has devastated local economies, choked Palestinian livelihoods and plunged them into unprecedented levels of unemployment and poverty. The Palestinian people are also cut off from the rest of the occupied Palestinian territories and the wider world.

Gaza remains occupied territory, having no control over its borders, territorial waters or airspace. Meanwhile, Israel has very little to uphold its responsibility as the occupying power of Palestine.

Israel has failed to meet the basic needs of Palestinian civilians living in the region. Every two out of three Palestinians in Gaza are refugees from the land in what is now Israel.

Israel prohibits Palestinians from exercising their right of return as enshrined in international law because they are not Jewish. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)