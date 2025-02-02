SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Military Attack Continues in Jenin, 12 Palestinian Martyrs

Photo: AA

Jenin, MINA – The condition of the refugee camps and the city of Jenin as of early Sunday morning remains in turmoil due to the Zionist Israeli military aggression in the area.

The Israeli military aggression, which has been ongoing since January 21, 2025, up until Saturday, has resulted in at least 12 Palestinian deaths and more than 40 others injured, according to Anadolu Agency reports.

Israeli forces have blocked four entrances to the city of Jenin and the refugee camp with mounds of earth, restricting the movement of residents.

The Deputy Governor of Jenin, Mansour al-Saadi, warned that the assault resembled the genocide that took place in northern Gaza in October 2024.

Furthermore, since January 28, 2025, Israeli soldiers have expanded their military operations to the city of Tulkarem in northern West Bank.

The attacks targeted two refugee camps, Nur Shams and Tulkarem, forcing dozens of families to flee their homes. Two Palestinians were killed and three others injured in an Israeli drone attack on Tulkarem the day before.

Tensions in the West Bank have escalated following the ceasefire in Gaza, which began on January 19, 2025. Since then, Israel has launched attacks on Jenin and the surrounding refugee camps, causing fatalities and significant infrastructure damage. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagIsraeli aggression jenin

