Israeli Fresh Attacks on Gaza Kill 40, Injure 73 in 24 Hours

Gaza – In the past 24 hours, hospitals across the Gaza Strip have received the bodies of 40 martyrs and 73 wounded individuals following intensified Israeli attacks, according to Gaza’s health ministry, Palestine Information Center reported.

Since the Israeli occupation army resumed its offensive on March 18, 2025, a total of 1,691 Palestinians have been killed and 4,464 others injured. The latest figures bring the total death toll from the Israeli war on Gaza, which began on October 7, 2023, to 51,065, with 116,505 reported injuries.

Recovery efforts are still ongoing in several areas of Gaza as emergency crews continue searching for those still missing under the rubble and in isolated zones affected by the bombings. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Over 120,000 Israelis Sign Petitions to End Gaza War