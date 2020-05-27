Israeli Forces Prevent Muslims from Entering Masjid Ibrahim

Hebron, MINA – Even though the lockdown has ended, Israeli Forces are still blocking Muslim worshipers from worshiping at Ibrahimi Mosque in the West Bank, Hebron.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh has announced the lifting of the lockdown and allowed operating offices, shops and places of worship, including mosques and churches, since Tuesday.

The WAFA correspondent reported Israeli forces closed all military checkpoints and electronic gates to the Ibrahimi Mosque and prevented Muslim worshipers from praying inside.

Even Israeli Forces also disperse worshipers who pray in the courtyard of the mosque.

Director of Ibrahimi Mosque, Hefthi Abu Sneineh condemned the action and called it a violation of the sanctity of the Islamic site. (T / RE1)

