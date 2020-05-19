Israeli Forces Launch Large-scale Raid Operation

Jenin, MINA – Israeli occupation forces have carried out massive raids in the past week in many parts of occupied West Bank and arrested a number of residents, including a prominent Hamas leader.

The operation targeted the town of Ya’bad in Jenin, after an Israeli soldier was killed in clashes with Palestinians who protested against a large-scale operation that had taken place before, as quoted from MEMO.

Israeli forces continue to impose strict restrictions on Ya’bad, such as closing many of the city’s main streets, carrying out regular arrests and raids, intimidating locals with police dogs, deliberately attacking citizens and destroying their personal belongings.

Israeli security operations began at dawn on Tuesday last week after an Israeli soldier was thrown over a building at the head of a stone to death. As a result, the residence was raided dozens of times and a number of its inhabitants were arrested, including women and children.

Hundreds of residents of the neighboring city of Araba participated in a vehicle march towards Ya`bad to express their refusal of security measures imposed by Israel in the area. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)