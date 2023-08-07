Select Language

Israeli Forces Kill Three Palestinians Near Jenin

Photo: WAFA

Jenin, MINA – Israeli occupation forces opened fire at a Palestinian vehicle, killing three Palestinians, in the village of Arraba, south of the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, WAFA reported.

The Ministry of Health confirmed in a statement that the Israeli forces killed three Palestinians, and prevented medical crews from approaching the targeted vehicle.

Israeli forces seize the targeted vehicle with the Palestinians inside of it as the army withdrew from Arraba, according to eyewitnesses.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

