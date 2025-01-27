Israeli Forces Intensify Attacks in Jenin Kill 12, Including 2-Year-Old

Jenin, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces have escalated their aggression in Jenin and its refugee camps, marking the sixth consecutive day of a major military operation, Palestine Chronicle reported.

Lebanese news network Al Mayadeen reported that additional Israeli reinforcements were deployed on Sunday, increasing the scale of the attacks, which resulted in widespread damage and loss of life. Israeli military vehicles are still stationed around the Jenin Governmental Hospital, severely restricting the movement of civilians and preventing access to essential medical services.

Palestinian media reports confirmed that more than 20 homes have been destroyed in the refugee camp, many of them deliberately blown up by Israeli units. Reports also indicate that several martyrs are still trapped under the rubble.

Throughout the week, Israeli forces have been burning homes and systematically demolishing others, with frequent explosions echoing throughout the camp. Reinforcements have also been sent to Qabatiya, while Apache helicopters have been flying over the area.

Also Read: Thousand of Palestinians Begin Returning on Foot to Northern Gaza

At the same time, infrastructure at the entrance to Al-Yamun, northwest of Jenin, has been systematically destroyed.

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported that Abdul Jawad Al-Ghoul, 26, died of wounds caused by Israeli gunfire during an attack last Tuesday. Meanwhile, two-year-old Leila Al-Khatib was shot dead in the head by an Israeli sniper near Al-Shuhada Triangle, south of Jenin. Meanwhile, Resistance fighters continue to confront Israeli forces.

The Israeli military has admitted that three of its soldiers were injured during the confrontations, one of them critically. The commander of the Al-Quds Brigades in the West Bank said that the Resistance will soon reveal evidence that Israel’s failure to achieve a symbolic victory in Gaza is reflected in Jenin.

He noted that Resistance fighters have managed to ambush Israeli troops and their military vehicles, showing their steadfast defiance despite the ongoing attacks.

Also Read: Islamic Jihad Agrees to Release Yehud in Exchange for 30 Prisoners

UN Condemns Israeli Military Tactics The United Nations has expressed serious concerns about Israel’s military actions in Jenin, describing its tactics as “methods developed for warfare” and questioning their legality. “We are deeply concerned about the unlawful use of lethal force in Jenin, in the occupied West Bank,” UN human rights office spokesman Thameen al-Kheetan said at a press briefing in Geneva.

Al-Kheetan highlighted the use of several airstrikes and indiscriminate shelling, including those targeting unarmed civilians who were trying to flee or seek safety. He stressed that these operations likely violate international human rights laws and standards applicable to law enforcement.

Since Tuesday, at least 12 Palestinians have been killed and 40 others wounded, according to the UN, with most of the victims reportedly unarmed civilians. The UN has called for an independent investigation into all the killings and stressed the need for accountability for unlawful acts. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Occupation Forces Shoot Palestinians Waiting to Return Homes in Gaza