Israeli Forces Fire Smoke Bombs in Central Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation forces on Sunday fired smoke bombs, and opened their weapons, towards the city of Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

“The occupation artillery fired a number of smoke bombs to the east of the city of Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, without any casualties being reported.” said correspondent of Quds Press in Gaza.

He added that the smoke bombs coincided with heavy shooting by the military sites of the occupation, towards the targeted area.

The occupation forces claimed that their engineering forces, in the central Gaza Strip, came under fire.

For its part, the official Israeli Broadcasting Corporation said, “Work on the concrete wall was temporarily stopped, after the shooting.

At the end of 2016, Israel began building the concrete wall (underground and on top of it) with a length of 65 km, at a cost of up to one billion dollars. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)