Israeli Forces Expel Palestinian Bedouin Family in West Bank

Ramallah, MINA – Israeli occupation forces on Sunday dismantled and confiscated the tents of the families of the Palestinian Bedouin community near the village of Taibe, northeast of Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, according to local sources.

According to Wafa, Fares Kaabneh, a local activist, said Israeli army troops stormed the community, destroyed the tents and confiscated all the belongings of the Bedouin family.

He said the dismantled tents were shelters for two families with 15 members.

Kaabneh added that the right was not the first time the Israeli occupation forces had dismantled tents in the community.

He noted that every time the occupation army dismantled the tents in the area, the residents would rearrange their tents in the area.

He said the demolition of the tents was part of an Israeli campaign aimed at emptying all Bedouin communities in the area for Israeli colonial settlement companies. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)