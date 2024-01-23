Israeli Forces Destroy 1,000 Mosques in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs in Gaza announced Sunday that the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) have destroyed more than 1,000 out of 1,200 mosques in the enclave since October 7 last year.

According to a statement, the reconstruction of these mosques will cost around $500 million, Palinfo reported.

The Ministry said the Israeli forces destroyed the Greek Orthodox Church and Zakat committees, schools for teaching the Quran and the HQ of the Endowment Bank.

The Ministry added that the Israeli forces assassinated more than 100 scholars, preachers, imams, and muezzins since the ongoing war on the besieged enclave started on October 7.

In the same context, the Ministry pointed out that the Israeli aggression led to “the destruction of dozens of cemeteries and graves where dead bodies were stolen in clear violation of international constitutions and human rights.”(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)