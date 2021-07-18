Israeli Forces Cut Wires of Loudspeakers in Al-Aqsa and Close Al-Qibli Prayer Hall

Jerusalem, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces cut the wires of the loudspeakers inside the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, as part of a series of continuous attacks on the mosque since the morning, to secure the storming of hundreds of settlers, whose number was estimated at more than 1,210 settlers.

The Islamic Waqf reported that the occupation forces stormed the minarets of Al-Aqsa Mosque and cut the wires connected to the loudspeakers, which is similar to what the occupation did during the attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque last Ramadan, Wafa reported.

This comes in conjunction with the continuation of the occupation, closing the doors of the Al-Qibli prayer hall with iron chains and the continuation of the siege of dozens of worshipers, Al-Murabitin and Al-Murabitat inside it.

It is noteworthy that the occupation forces stormed at dawn today the courtyards of Al-Aqsa, assaulted the worshipers and those stationed there, and evacuated them by force, before arresting a number of them, closing the tribal prayer hall with iron chains, and detaining those inside it.

In a later development, the occupation forces closed the Al-Qibli prayer hall with iron chains, and detained a number of worshipers and Al-Murabitin inside, and at the same time, facilitated the storming of hundreds of settlers into the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque from the Mughrabi Gate .

Last night, the occupation forces erected iron barriers at the entrances to ancient Jerusalem, tightened their military measures, and beat a young man near Bab al-Amud

The storming of the Al-Aqsa courtyards coincides with preparations to storm it by hundreds of settlers today, in memory of the so-called “destruction of the alleged Temple. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)