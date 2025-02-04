SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Forces Continue Large-scale Military Attacks in South of Tubas

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

5 Views

Tugas, MINA – For the third consecutive day, the Israeli occupation forces continued their military aggression and siege on Al-Far’a Camp and Tamoun town, south of Tubas, amid massive raids and detention operations, Wafa reported.

During the ongoing attacks, the Israeli forces detained 20 Palestinians and conducted field investigations against dozens of them.

The occupation forces closed all entrances to the city, in addition to carrying out demolition and leveling operations on a number of roads and infrastructure, and sending armored vehicles and military reinforcements.

In Al-Far’a camp, the occupation forces continued to surround the camp and completely close its entrances.

The occupation bulldozers began to demolish and destroy infrastructure on the main road of the camp and on the side roads, and water and electricity lines were destroyed, leading to the severance of access in some parts of the camp.

Occupation forces stormed the Red Crescent medical point inside the camp yesterday evening, confiscating the paramedics’ ID cards and telling them not to move without coordination.

Ambulance workers are struggling to handle humanitarian and medical cases inside the camp, especially as there are patients with serious illnesses who need to be taken to the hospital and occupation forces are obstructing their transportation. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

