Israeli Forces Attack Gaza Again with Flaming Fire

Gaza, MINA – Israel again attacked Gaza on Sunday night. Occupation artillery fires light or sound bombs north of Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip.

Wafa reported that Israeli artillery stationed at the border in the northern Gaza Strip fired a large flare into the sky of Beit Lahia.

Previously, Israeli warplanes carried out air strikes on the Gaza Strip on Saturday evening local time.

Israeli tanks also opened fire on Hamas military posts near Gaza’s border with Israel.

Local media said Israeli warplanes struck a Hamas outpost west of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, while tanks targeted an outpost in northern Gaza. (T/RE1)

