Israeli Extremist Itamar Ben Gvir Head to Al-Aqsa During Israeli Flags March

Jerusalem, MINA – This afternoon, the Israeli extremist Ben Gvir arrived in Jerusalem to participate in the Israeli media march towards the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Hebrew sources reported that the extremist Israeli Knesset member Itamar Ben Gvir had arrived at the “Safra Square” in occupied Jerusalem, during the Israeli flags march on Jerusalem.

“I am on my way to Bab al-Amoud now,” said the extremist Ben Gvir, during his participation in the march.

According to Yedioth, settlers participating in the flag march chanted to extremist MK Itamar Ben Gvir, “the next prime minister.”

On the other hand, the Israeli newspaper Yediot, quoting officials in the occupation police, said that the occupation forces would prevent Ben Gvir from reaching Bab al-Amud during the extremist Israeli media march.

A senior officer in the occupation police said, “The police force is draining all its capabilities in the face of the Palestinians, and any other addition, such as the flags march or the establishment of the Bin Ghafir office in Bab al-Amoud, will negatively affect the police’s preparations in other places.”

The Israeli occupation police separated East and West Jerusalem with checkpoints and military vehicles to prevent settlers from storming Bab al-Amud Square.

“We will not endanger Jerusalem because of the despicable policy of Ben Gvir and Smotrich,” said Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz.

It’s noteworthy that Israeli settler groups launched today, Wednesday, the Israeli flags march in Jerusalem heading to Al-Aqsa Mosque, coinciding with the repeated Israeli incursions during what is known as the Jewish “Passover”. (LKG/RE1)

