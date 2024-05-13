Select Language

Israeli Deputy General Injured in Firefight in Gaza

Thousands of Israeli troops were killed and injured in the Gaza War (Photo: Quds Press).

Gaza, MINA- Israeli media confirmed that a deputy general observing the military security system was injured as a result of a firefight with resistance fighters in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Army Radio reported that General Yogev Bar Shachet was injured in the Gaza Strip on Friday.

The Hebrew newspaper Haaretz reported that General Shachet was wounded in fighting in the Zaytoun neighborhood of Gaza City.

To date, the Israeli military has officially acknowledged the deaths of 620 troops since October 7 2023. Including 268 officers and soldiers in ground fighting in Gaza.

Meanwhile, the number of Israeli soldiers injured as a result of the war reached 7,209 people, with 4,000 of them experiencing physical disabilities. (T/RE1/P2)

Also Read:  Resistance Action Continues in South Gaza, Four Israeli Soldiers Killed

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

