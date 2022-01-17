Israeli Delay of Reconstructing Gaza Devastates Its Infrastructure

Gaza, MINA – The Emergency Committee of the Gaza Municipality reported on Sunday evening that a landing occurred in one of Gaza sreets, which was hit by heavy bombardment during the last Israeli aggression in May 2021, noting that it had previously warned of the danger of delaying the reconstruction of the affected areas.

In a press statement, the Emergency Committee said that a landing occurred in four areas on Jamal Abdel Nasser Street “Al Thalatini” opposite to the headquarters of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which is the area that was bombed in the recent Israeli aggression on Gaza, and it was initially and temporarily maintained after the aggression stopped, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported.

The committee added that the landing in the four areas ranges in diameters between 2 to 4 meters, pointing out that its crews immediately went to the place and the street was closed in cooperation with the traffic and emergency police. Then, they started a burial operation for the areas where the landing occurred as a preliminary measure in preparation for the opening of the street until re-maintaining it.

The Gaza municipality has repeatedly warned of the delay in the reconstruction of the areas affected by the aggression, and called on all international and local organizations to intervene urgently to start the reconstruction of the facilities damaged by the Israeli aggression.

The Emergency Committee stated that it had identified 8 areas in the Gaza governorate before the start of the winter season, where infrastructure had been destroyed, warning of the possibility of problems in them during the winter season, including “Gamal Abdel Nasser Street” west of the city.

The intense Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, which started on May 10, 2021, and lasted for 11 days, left 242 murdered, including children and women, and 1,864 wounded, in addition to widespread destruction at various levels, including homes, residential towers, schools, government institutions, infrastructure, factories, workshops, and roads. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)