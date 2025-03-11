Israeli Captives’ Families Urge Netanyahu to Reach Deal with Hamas

Tel Aviv, MINA – Families of Israeli captives in Gaza have urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to grant a negotiating team traveling to Qatar on Monday full authority to secure an agreement with Hamas, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a statement on X, the families insisted that Netanyahu empower the team to finalize a deal ensuring the immediate return of all 59 hostages, emphasizing that such an agreement is within reach.

Israeli officials estimate that at least 22 of the captives are still alive and could be released in the next phase of the ceasefire deal, which requires a full Israeli military withdrawal and an end to the war.

US envoy Adam Boehler revealed in an interview with Israeli broadcaster KAN that Hamas had proposed a truce lasting between five and ten years, during which it would disarm and exit Gaza’s political sphere. Hamas has yet to respond to these claims.

Despite the ongoing ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement, Israel escalated its blockade on Gaza by cutting electricity on Sunday, further tightening restrictions that have already halted humanitarian aid. []

