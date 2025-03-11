SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Captives’ Families Urge Netanyahu to Reach Deal with Hamas

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

13 Views

Families of Israeli Hostages Call for Immediate Swap Deal after Hamas Releases Video (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Families of Israeli Hostages Call for Immediate Swap Deal after Hamas Releases Video (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Tel Aviv, MINA – Families of Israeli captives in Gaza have urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to grant a negotiating team traveling to Qatar on Monday full authority to secure an agreement with Hamas, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a statement on X, the families insisted that Netanyahu empower the team to finalize a deal ensuring the immediate return of all 59 hostages, emphasizing that such an agreement is within reach.

Israeli officials estimate that at least 22 of the captives are still alive and could be released in the next phase of the ceasefire deal, which requires a full Israeli military withdrawal and an end to the war.

US envoy Adam Boehler revealed in an interview with Israeli broadcaster KAN that Hamas had proposed a truce lasting between five and ten years, during which it would disarm and exit Gaza’s political sphere. Hamas has yet to respond to these claims.

Also Read: 60,000 Worshippers Perform Tarawih Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in the 11th Night of Ramadan

Despite the ongoing ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement, Israel escalated its blockade on Gaza by cutting electricity on Sunday, further tightening restrictions that have already halted humanitarian aid. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: At Least 41 Israeli Captives Killed, Some by Israeli Fire: Report

Tagblockade ceasefire electricity cut Gaza Hamas hostages humanitarian crisis ICC ICJ Israel Middle East conflict Netanyahu Prisoner Exchange Qatar negotiations war crimes

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

60,000 Worshippers Perform Tarawih Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in the 11th Night of Ramadan (photo: Quds Press)
Palestine

60,000 Worshippers Perform Tarawih Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in the 11th Night of Ramadan

  • 15 minutes ago
Families of Israeli Hostages Call for Immediate Swap Deal after Hamas Releases Video (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Captives’ Families Urge Netanyahu to Reach Deal with Hamas

  • 3 hours ago
WHO: 12,000 Patients in Gaza in Urgent Need of Medical Evacuation (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Attacks Continue Despite Ceasefire, Death Toll in Gaza Rises

  • 7 hours ago
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Attacks Kill Five More Palestinians in Gaza Despite Ceasefire

  • 21 hours ago
Palestine

Palestinians Will Not Lay Down Arms Until Occupation Ends: Meshaal

  • 21 hours ago
Palestine

Illegal Israeli Settlers Attack Mosque in West Bank During Ramadan

  • 24 hours ago
Load More
Hamas Releases more Eight Israeli Captives in Gaza, Including Thai Nationals (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Reiterates Its Commitment  to Implement All Ceasefire Agreement

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 10:23 WIB
Israeli Soldiers war on Gaza (photo: IDF,)
America

US Approves $3 Billion in Military Sales to Israel: State Department

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 14:34 WIB
Tarawih prayers in the Gaza Strip (Rai Al-Youm)
Palestine

Palestinians in Gaza Perform Tarawih Prayers amidst Ruins of Buildings

  • Sunday, 2 March 2025 - 22:25 WIB
Indonesia

Mount Ibu Erupts, West Halmahera Residents Urged to Stay Alert

  • Monday, 3 March 2025 - 07:50 WIB
Indonesia

Japek II Toll Road to Open for Eid Holiday Traffic Flow

  • Monday, 3 March 2025 - 09:33 WIB
International

UK, France, Italy, Germany Welcome Arab Reconstruction Plan for Gaza

  • Sunday, 9 March 2025 - 17:42 WIB
America

American Support for Israel Hits 25-Year Low as Sympathy for Palestinians Rises

  • 7 hours ago
International

Houthi Threatens to Resume Attacks on Israel

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 10:44 WIB
Indonesia

KNEKS, MUKISI, and Bank Muamalat Strengthen Sharia Finance in the Health Sector

  • Monday, 3 March 2025 - 09:35 WIB
Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono. (Photo: Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Indonesia

Indonesia Condemns Israel’s Efforts to Undermine Gaza’s Ceasefire

  • Monday, 3 March 2025 - 23:17 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us