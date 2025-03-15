SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Captives’ Families Demand Netanyahu to Honor Ceasefire Deal with Hamas

Israelis Protest in Tel Aviv to Demand Agreement with Palestinian to Release Captives (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Tel Aviv, MINA – The families of Israeli captives declared on Saturday that they would not allow Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “derail the agreement with Hamas or turn Gaza’s tunnels into graves” for the hostages, Anadolu Agency reported.

They issued a statement urging for protests outside the Israeli Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv.

“We will continue to send a clear message tonight: We will not allow you to turn Gaza’s tunnels into graves for our children,” the families said. They emphasized their demand for the return of all hostages at once.

Israel estimates that 59 hostages remain in Gaza, with at least 22 of them still alive.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump’s administration made it clear through a statement on Friday that Hamas must release the hostages immediately or face severe consequences.

A “bridge” proposal for a permanent ceasefire framework was presented by US officials in Doha, Qatar, earlier this week, although Hamas resumed negotiations for a ceasefire agreement with mediators on Thursday.

In response, Netanyahu delayed his answer to Hamas’ acceptance of the proposal, accusing the group of manipulating the situation and engaging in psychological warfare. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

