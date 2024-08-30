Israeli Captives’ Families Breach Gaza Fence Demanding Prisoner Swap

Gaza, MINA – Families of Israeli captives held in Gaza breached the fence separating the enclave from Israel on Thursday as they demanded a prisoner swap deal with the Palestinian Resistance.

As reported by Palestine Chronicle, the families led a convoy from ‘Hostages Square’ in Tel Aviv to the Gaza fence, according to a forum for the captives’ families and friends.

Before their departure, the mother of one of the captives, Hagit Chen, addressed the protest saying “Decision-makers in the government are stringing us along day after day in a tiring, torturous game of back-and-forth—no deal, almost a deal, no deal, almost a deal,” according to a post by the Bring Them Home Now forum on X.

“The only barrier to securing a deal right now is the courage of the Prime Minister (Benjamin Netanyahu),” she added .

‘Pleading for Deal’ At the fence, families “broke through the fence,” running towards the Gaza fence “in a desperate attempt to get as close as possible to their relatives,” the forum said in a post along with a video that showed several protesters running through a gate.

“The families are pleading for a deal to be made that would bring back their loved ones,” the forum said.

They “used loudspeakers to call out to their loved ones,” and stressed that “We will not stop shouting and demanding – bring them all back home now!”

Another video showed Israeli police urging the protesters to turn back.

According to Israeli figures, some 108 Israelis remain held in Gaza, including at least 36 dead, the Anadolu news agency reported.

In the past few months, the US, Qatar and Egypt have tried to broker an agreement between Israel and Hamas to ensure a ceasefire as well as a prisoner exchange.

However, negotiation efforts have been stalled due to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s refusal to meet Hamas’ demands which include an immediate and complete ceasefire and withdrawal of Israeli forces to the border areas. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)