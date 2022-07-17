Israeli Cabinet Discusses Tension with Gaza and Results of Biden’s Visit

Jerusalem, MINA – Today, Sunday, the Israeli Cabinet for Security and Political Affairs will discuss, in its first session, headed by Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, the tension with Gaza, as well as the results of US President Joe Biden’s visit to Israel and its regional dimensions, both at the level of expanding the circle of Normalization with Arab and Islamic countries and the Iranian nuclear project.

The Israeli media reported that the Israeli “Cabinet” will meet today for the first time under the chairmanship of Lapid, following the tension on the Gaza front, and the raids carried out by the Israeli warplanes on sites of the Palestinian resistance factions in Gaza, following the missiles that were launched, at dawn on Saturday, from the Strip towards Gaza envelope settlements.

The occupation authorities invoked that the firing of the shells was a result of the Israeli Minister of Defense, Benny Gantz, announced the reversal of the decision he had taken last week, to increase the permits that allow residents of the besieged Gaza Strip to work in the occupied Palestinian lands of 1948.

The number of Palestinian workers from the besieged Gaza Strip who are allowed to enter the Green Line areas and work in Israel currently stands at 15,000.

Gantz decided to “freeze the increase in the quota of work and trade permits for Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip, which increased by an additional 1,500 permits, last week,” which was announced as a “goodwill” gesture on the eve of Biden’s visit to the region.

Israeli occupation estimates indicate that the situation is not heading for an escalation in the Gaza Strip, despite the firing of rockets towards Ashkelon and some settlements of the “Gaza envelope”. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)